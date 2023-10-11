Can you believe it? Amitabh Bachchan's baritone voice was rejected by All India Radio

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan birthday special: The once-in-a-generation megastar, Amitabh Bachchan turned a year old on October 11. One of the most prominent and legendary figures in the Indian film industry, he is often referred to as the 'Shahenshah' (Emperor) of Bollywood. Once turned down for his looks and now-signature voice, Big B's story is that of any common man as it has never been devoid of failures. However, it is how he dealt with them that made him the man he is today, a revered star, one of the masses, and a master craftsman.

Amitabh Bachchan's journey to becoming the megastar he is today was marked by numerous setbacks and rejections. Initially, his baritone voice led to rejection by All India Radio, but ironically, it later became one of his defining traits.

Amitabh Bachchan's AIR rejection

Amitabh's entry into the world of entertainment began with an unsuccessful attempt to secure a job at All India Radio (AIR), where the legendary Ameen Sayani reigned supreme as the radio presenter in the 1960s with his famous show, 'Binaca Geetmala'. In those early days, Amitabh aspired to become a radio presenter and made several efforts to audition for a job at AIR. However, Sayani was too busy to spare any time for this 'thin man' who persistently sought an opportunity.

"Maybe my voice was not suitable for what they were looking for. There were many eminent commentators at that time and it is fine," Big B said about his AIR rejection. In another interview during his early phase as an actor, Big B recalled his initial days of struggle in Mumbai saying, "There was a lot of rejection. Everywhere I went, I failed to get a job. I was either not qualified enough or I was either too shy or I was too tongue-tied during my interview and there were more qualified people getting it."

Ironically, Amitabh Bachchan's initial foray into the entertainment industry wasn't as an actor but as a voice-over artist for the film "Bhuvan Shome" in 1969. This film, directed by Mrinal Sen, was a small-budget production that marked the beginning of India's parallel cinema movement and earned international recognition for Sen.

Jaya Bachchan, who later became Amitabh's wife, recalled Mrinal Sen's initial assessment of Amitabh's work in the film, saying, "His voice is okay, but he will never make it as an actor." However, history would prove him wrong, as Amitabh Bachchan not only made it as an actor but became one of Indian cinema's most significant commercial stars, and his distinctive baritone voice played a pivotal role in his success.

About Amitabh Bachchan's early days

Born on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad, India, Amitabh Bachchan comes from a family with a strong literary and cinematic background. His father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, was a renowned poet, and his mother, Teji Bachchan, was a social activist. He initially pursued a career in the film industry after working in the theater. He made his acting debut in the film "Saat Hindustani" in 1969. However, His role in "Zanjeer" (1973) marked a turning point in his career. This film established him as the 'angry young man' of Indian cinema and catapulted him to stardom.

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrated for his remarkable performances in films like "Sholay," "Deewar," "Amar Akbar Anthony," "Don," and many more. His baritone voice, intense acting, and charismatic screen presence set him apart.

