Bipasha Basu rings in 41st birthday with husband Karan Singh Grover in Maldives. See photos

Our 'monkey couple' Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were away from the limelight from quite some time but the duo surprised the fans with their pictures from their current vacation in the Maldives. The occasion-- new year 202 celebration and Bips's 41st birthday. They have been there for a long time and are posting pictures from the picturesque location. On wife's special day, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor took to his social media and shared a beautiful photo along with a lovely caption.

Karan wrote, "Wish you a very very very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby bumbi pie monkey princess! @bipashabasu May the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success!!! Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are god’s gift to all of us especially me! Thank you so much for being born my love!"

In a couple of other pictures and videos which the actor shared on his Insta story, Bipasha can be seen dancing and grooving and cutting the cake while her husband sings the birthday song for her.

Bipasha Basu birthday

Apart from the birthday celebration pictures, their social media is filled with colourful pictures taken by the side of the beach. The 'monkey couple' are seen making the most of their vacations drinking, smiling, posing in a bikini, tanning and rejoicing. Have a look at some of their pictures here:

Bipasha wished her fans a Happy New Year along with a video of the couple, and wrote, "Happy New Year. Lets make 2020 the best year of all our lives #happy2020."

The lovely couple got hitched on April 30, 2016, and ever since have been giving relationship goals to their fans. Previously, Karan was married to Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget and Bipasha was known for her relationship with John Abraham.

Karan Bipasha wedding photo

Bipasha and John

Karan and Jennifer

On the work front, Bipasha Basu was last seen in Alone (2015) and will next be seen in the thriller film 'Aadat' opposite Karan Singh Grover. Produced by Mika Singh, directed by Bhushan Patel, and written by Vikram Bhatt, the film also stars Miss India Natasha Suri and Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut in crucial roles.

