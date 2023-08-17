Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav REACTS to Alia Bhatt's Instagram shoutout

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Elvish Yadav and Alia Bhatt

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner Elvish Yadav's recently got a shoutout from Alia Bhatt. During an Instagram ‘Ask Me Anything’ session what the acterss was asked to say about Elvish. It so happened that, a fan asked her, "Elvish Yadav ke bare mein kuchh ho jaye" (Say something about Elvish Yadav). Alia responded with a shoutout, "Systummm (two red heart emojis)." Alia's message soon caught Elvish's attention, who replied instantly by posting Alia Bhatt's story on his feed with a message.

Elvish was quick to respond to Alia on his Instagram Stories. He shared a screenshot of Alia's Story and wrote, "I LOVE U (three heart emojis)."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt and Elvish's Instagram Story

Alia on Bigg Boss OTT 2

This isn't the first time Alia has praised Elvish. During the promotion of Alia's recently release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she was asked to name Rocky and Rani from the Salman Khan-hosted show. To this, she responded, Elvish Yadav has a 'Rocky personality'. "Elvish mujhe bohot naughty lagte hai. Unka jaisa woh andaaz hai, jaise woh bolta hai (Elvish is very naughty, the way he speaks), it's very entertaining. He is very funny. I like him a lot."

For Rani, she chose Pooja Bhatt, who was among the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2. "But I have to take my sister's name kyuki vo to humari ghar parivar ki Rani hai. The way she is (But I have to take my sister (Pooja Bhatt)'s name because she is the queen of our family. the way she is)," Alia added.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner: Elvish Yadav lifts the trophy; takes home Rs 25 lakh

Alia on Raha

A question about her daughter Raha was also asked during AMA session. "How are you handling work and baby as a new mom? I feel so guilty at times," asked a user. Replying to this, Alia wrote, "Parenting is a lifelong role. I don't think you can have all the answers or be perfect...All I strive to do is live each day with love and only love...Because there's no such thing as too much love."

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Karan Johar's directorial, the romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, that released in cinemas on July 28. On the other hand, she made her Hollywood debut with film Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

ALSO READ: Who is Elvish Yadav? YouTuber creates history as he becomes FIRST wild card contestant to win Bigg Boss

Latest Entertainment News