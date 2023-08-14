Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner: Elvish Yadav lifts the trophy; takes home Rs 25 lakhs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has its winner! Elvish Yadav lifted the prestigious trophy of the Salman Khan-hosted show. The Youtuber, a wildcard, competed against Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve. He also took home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

The finale was a star-studded affair with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's special appearance. The dynamic duo from Dream Girl 2 will share the stage with the host, Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 began in June and other contestants included Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdeva, Falak Naaz, Palak Purswani, Puneet Kumar, Aaliyah Siddiqui and Cyrus Broacha. Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia joined as wild cards. Elvish lead the polls, followed closely by Abhishek Malhan.

Latest Web Series News