  5. Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Elvish Yadav is ahead of Abhishek Malhan? Who will win? | LIVE Updates
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Elvish Yadav is ahead of Abhishek Malhan? Who will win? | LIVE Updates

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale LIVE: Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve are all in the fight for the Bigg Boss trophy.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: August 14, 2023 13:21 IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, got its top 5 finalists after Jiya Shankar got eliminated during the mid-week eviction. Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve will be pitted against each other. The final voting for Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is underway. The season finale will premiere on the Jio Cinema app on Monday night at 9 pm.  To make the event more happening, not just the host but also the finalists will be seen giving a special performance for their fans. 

Host Salman Khan will be back to crown the winner. Here's all that you can expect from tonight. Amid the growing excitement, social media trends and media reports indicate YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan leading in the votes.

 

