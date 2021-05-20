Image Source : TWITTER/@RAJVEERYADAV00 Arijit Singh's mother passes away at 52

Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh's mother Aditi Singh passed away at AMRI Hospital, Dhakuria. She was extremely critical and breathed her last on Wednesday at 11 pm. She was 52. Aditi was admitted with COVID19 complications and was put on ECMO. According to an official statement from the hospital, the 34-year-old singer's mother tested negative for COVID-19 on May 17, however, she succumbed to a cerebral stroke.

Family members took her mortal remains to their home at Jiaganj in Murshidabad on Thursday morning around 5 am.

Arijit's mother's condition first came to light in the public domain when many celebrities, including Srijit Mukherji and Swastika Mukherjee, took to their social media to request everyone to donate blood for her.

Dil Bechara actress informed that Arijit's requires A- blood group donors. She captioned the post "Urgent SOS SOS." The post read, "Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh’s mother, admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS."

Arijit also took to social media to urge people to not extend help just because he’s a celebrity and to treat every patient the same way. "It is my humble request to those who are trying to help me at this hour, Please Do not overdo things just because you see a name called Arijit Singh. Until we learn to respect each individual, We are not going to elevate ourselves from this disaster. I am thankful to people who reached out and helped but please remember we are all human beings. Every individual is priority," Arijit said.

The 'Agar Tum Sath Ho' singer became a household name after the romantic number crooned by him titled 'Tum Hi Ho', became a massive hit.

Songs including 'Kabira', 'Suno Na Sangemarmar', 'Mast Magan, Raat Bhar', 'Humdard' and 'Samjhawan' have been equally loved by fans.

(With ANI Inputs)