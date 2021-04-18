Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VJANUSHA, MAKEUPBYMANGESH Anusha Dandekar shares cryptic quotes after ex Karan Kundrra's 'I didn't cheat on her' remark

VJ Anusha Dandekar on Sunday took to her Instagram and shared few cryptic quotes on her Instagram post her ex-boyfriend Karan Kundraa had claimed in an interview that he did not cheat on her. The couple had announced their breakup last year after dating for more than 3 years.

Sharing two quotes, she wrote in the caption of her post, "I woke up like this... and i may not be a lot of things but the one thing I am is honest! Happy happy Sunday #tellyourtruth.”

The first quote shared by Anusha read, "People who are mad at you for speaking the truth are those people who are living a lie. Keep speaking the truth.” The other one was: “Sad how some people believe their own lies and the stories they make up in their heads.”

Earlier, the actress had hinted at the fact that Karan Kundrra had cheated on her in the relationship and he is the reason for their separation. Talking to Bombay Times Karan denied Anusha's allegations and said, "I have remained silent out of respect for the relationship and I would like to keep it that way. At this point, I am also thinking about two families. I, too, can turn around and say a lot of things, but that’s not me. What she shared was her perspective.

"Sometimes, I start laughing when I hear things. I don’t know what can make someone so hateful towards another person. We shared a beautiful relationship for three-and-a-half years. I have learned a lot from Anusha, and I have a lot of respect for her and her family. How is it that these allegations are being leveled against me when there is a development on my professional front? Why hasn’t any other person, who I have been in a relationship with, ever accused me of something as serious as this?", he added.

During a recent #AskMe session on Instagram, Anusha opened up about how she dealt with the breakup with Karan Kundra.

Anushka Dandekar said, "You know, I wasn't torn from the inside, I was more shocked & disappointed in what I had accepted all these years. When I stepped away and saw the reality of what was going on ...how much self love and self respect I had allowed myself to lose... I really broke my own heart...if that makes sense."

