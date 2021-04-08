Anusha Dandekar opens up on break up with Karan Kundrra, shares she is looking for an honest man

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN_KUNDDRA_FAN_PAGE Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra

VJ Anusha Dandekar announced breakup with longtime boyfriend and TV actor Karan Kundrra last year. The two were dating for more than 6 years and the diva hinted that Karan cheated and lied to her. While the actress never opened about what exactly went wrong between them, she said that she was more heartbroken about how she kept her self-respect in the back seat. During a recent #AskMe session on Instagram, Anusha opened up about how she dealt with the breakup with Karan Kundra.

Anushka Dandekar said, "You know, I wasn't torn from the inside, I was more shocked & disappointed in what I had accepted all these years. When I stepped away and saw the reality of what was going on ...how much self love and self respect I had allowed myself to lose... I really broke my own heart...if that makes sense."

Earlier, Anusha had shared some pictures with director Jason Shah on Instagram which gave air to rumours that the two are dating. When an Instagram user asked about her relationship status, the diva wrote, "Falling in love with me and finding someone who will make me ugly laugh like this hahaha, and also be HONEST, loyal and not afraid of a real woman."

Last year, Anusha Dandekar had penned down her feelings in a long Instagram post in which she revealed that Karan cheated on her. She wrote, “So here it is, before the year ends... Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart... yes I love hard, so hard... yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to... yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself... And yes i grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive,” she wrote.

“You have watched me Love so openly... now please watch me LOVE myself till I’m so full that I can share it with someone again some day...My advice one last time; Love comes in many forms, just don’t let it consume so much, that you lose you, let Love be respectful, kind and most importantly honest. I deserve it, you deserve it. The most important thing is understanding this because we accept the love we think we deserve... Thankyou for always loving me the way you do my A team! I love you. Forever grateful for the good and the bad, all are lessons learnt. My love story now begins with me,” she added.

Meanwhile, confirming his relationship with Anusha Dandekar, Jason told TOI, "I have known Anusha and her sister Shibani for a very long time now, but I got to know Anusha closely just a few weeks back. She is gorgeous, extremely kind and a free spirit who believes in living life in the moment. I love that about her. We have been dating for a while and life has been beautiful with her. We haven’t thought of marriage but I can say that I am falling in love with her."