Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Kundrra to reunite with ex-girlfriend Kritika Kamra amid break rumours with Anusha Dandekar

In the times when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities have made it a point to interact with their fans by going live on social media. A new name in the list is that of television actor Karan Kundrra who was in the limelight a few days back for his rumoured breakup with girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. Although he denied the same, but his recent action has caught the eyeballs of his fans. In a recent Instagram post, Karan announced that he will be going live with his ex-girlfriend Kriti Kamra. Not only this but their Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-star Pooja Gor will also be joining the session.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Karan shared a photo with the two actresses and wrote, "Due to heavy demand and some death threats me and @kkamra are going live on Instagram tonight at 6 pm oh and gujju @poojagor will be available in the comments #kitanimohabbathai." Have a look at his post here:

While many were happy to see the news of their reunion while there were some who trolled him on the photo. A social media user lashed the actor and commented, 'Three Ladies.' The actor in response gave a befitting and savage reply to shut down the troll and wrote, "Yes, brother and I have no problem with you calling me that. In fact, I will be proud. The most powerful thing to do in this world is to be a lady. I'm sure your mum and your sisters are proud of you." Check it out:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan lashed out a troller

Kritika and Karan dated during Kitni Mohabbat Hai days wherein they shared crackling chemistry on and off-screen. They enjoyed a massive fan following but they broke up due to personal reasons. Previously, Kritika in an interview spoke about their split and said, "There is no definite reason for my split with Karan. There was no fight. Both of us got very busy with our new shows and this took a toll on our relationship. Sadly, we couldn't take care of our relationship. There was an emotional attachment, we were together 24/7, but he never proposed to me and I am glad he didn't."

Image Source : TWITTER Kritika and Karan from their show Kitni Mohabbat Hai

Coming back to Karan and Anusha, the reports about their breakup raised when the two stopped sharing photos with each other on social media. Talking about the same, Karan said, "Just because we are living separately, people have assumed that we have parted ways. Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven’t posted much on my social media handles. Well, that’s because I am on a digital detox now."

Karan and Anusha even featured in a song titled 'Kangana Lede.' Watch it here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage