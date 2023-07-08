Anupam Kher’s look as Rabindranath Tagore; actor announces his 538th film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anupam Kher's role as Rabindranath Tagore

Anupam Kher always shows his perfection and dedication when it comes to the movie roles he would be playing. The veteran actor has time and again been hailed for his soulful performances. His versatility is seen in various roles he has played whether it is in commercial or arthouse cinema, the actor has always left a long-lasting impression on his audiences. He is one of the actors who have gone beyond Bollywood as well.

Anupam Kher took to Instagram to announce his 538th project and shared that he will be essaying the role of Rabindranath Tagore in this movie. However, he also said that he will share more details about the project soon. Anupam Kher dropped a black and white photo, revealing his look from the film. In the picture, he sported white hair and a long beard, like that of Rabindranath Tagore.

Along with the post he wrote in the caption, “Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. Ye mere saubhagya hai ki mujhey gurudev ko parde par saakar karne ki saubhagya parpt hua hai. Jald hi is film ki adhik jaankari apke sath sanjha karunga.

As soon as the post was released, several fans were astounded by Anupam Kher’s makeover and appreciated the actor for his look. Congratulations sir I am very excited about this project. And I am very much sure that nobody can perform it better than you. The next-gen will remember Tagore sab by your face, another user said.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will soon also be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of political leader Jayprakash Narayan. The Emergency will release in theatres on November 24 this year. Apart from this, Anupam Kher will also be seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War and Anurag Basu’s Metro in Dino.

Latest Entertainment News