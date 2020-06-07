Anupam Kher streams his play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, talks about first meeting with Dilip Kumar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYWOOD.ALARAB Anupam Kher streams his play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has released his autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his new website. He feels the play will give some hope to people during these stressful times. Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, offers a glance of Anupam's failures, triumphs and life lessons, as the actor sets out to depict ordinary people. The actor has been doing the play for 15 years. On Sunday, he shared a video in which he recalled about his first meeting with legendary actor Dilip Kumar. the actor revealed that when he first met the superstar, he mistook him for someone else and Anupam was so starstruck that he did not clear his misunderstanding.

Here is the hilarious story of my first meeting with the legendary, the ultimate actor @TheDilipKumar Saab. And then meeting him on the sets of @SubhashGhai1 Ji’s magnum opus #Karma. From my play #KuchBhiHoSaktaKai. Launching today on my website https://t.co/qESpl8z92y. 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/4NvmiInSey — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 7, 2020

Anupam Kher shared another video in which he shared details about his journey and how he never imagined to reach where he has reached today. The actor expressed his excitement about releasing his play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai live on his new website and said that he has worked in the industry for 36 years and this is the most important day of his life as he is releasing an autobiographical play today. The actor also explained that the play will encourage people to never stop dreaming and hard work always pays.

"About a month back, I realised that we had shot 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai', the play that I have been doing for the last 15 years. It's about my failures, disasters...it's an autobiography. And I laugh at all those things. We had shot the whole play a few years ago, not for the reason of putting it up somewhere, but just to have a record of it. It was done on HD by professional people. During this pandemic time, I saw it again just like that. And I realised that it's a play about optimism and hope. It's a play about never giving up," Anupam told IANS.

"And that's how I look at my life, that's how I have been able to do so many things because at a very young age, my father told me that 'failure is an event, never a person'. So that has stayed with me all my life and I have never really worried about failure, and I am an optimist," he added.

Anupam feels that people stop doing things because they fear failure. He says one needs to keep the insecurity aside and work towards success even after many failures. "The play is very entertaining, it's very funny, i play several characters in it, and I am constantly laughing in it, there is audio visual, and there is hope. There is this philosophy that 'kuch bhi ho sakta hai' (anything can happen), things will be fine," he added.

(With IANS inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage