Anupam Kher pens inspirational message about life a day after mother, brother test Covid-19 positive

Actor Anupam Kher has penned an inspirational message on social media after his mother was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Sunday. Anupam’s brother Raju, his sister-in-law and his niece were also found positive for the novel coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Anupam Kher wrote, "थोड़ा डूबूँगा, मगर मैं फिर तैर आऊँगा... ऐ ज़िंदगी, तू देख, मै फिर जीत जाऊँगा" ( "I will drown a little, but I will swim again ... O life, you will see, I shall win again.")

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher shared a video on Sunday night, informing his followers that while his mother has been shifted to the isolation unit at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, his brother and his family are all in quarantine at home. He also thanked his fans for their good wishes and prayers. He said that while it does make one nervous when their family is diagnosed with the deadly disease, his fans’ support has also helped him stay strong and positive.

“Friends, Thank you for all the wishes and love for my mom Dulari, brother Raju, his wife and my niece. I am thankful to all of you. Your messages gave me strength. But, I want to say that social distancing is not just a word. Understand its practicality. Take it seriously,” he wrote with the video. He also asked his followers not to take the pandemic lightly just because it has been four months.

He also mentioned that people should take social distancing very seriously.

“I would like to mention that the words social distancing and safety are not just mere words. It is a reality and should be taken seriously. This virus is serious. Don’t go out if it is not extremely necessary. Please stay at home because only then you will be safe. Please take social distancing seriously,” Kher concluded.

