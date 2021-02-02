Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANGELINAJOLIEOFFLCIAL Angelina Jolie says she's focused on healing her family after split with Brad Pitt

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie says she is currently focused on healing herself and her family, since the last few years have been tough on all of them. Angelina Jolie, who separated from Brad Pitt nearly five years ago, has said that the past years have been pretty hard for her. She parted ways with ex-husband Brad Pitt in 2016 but never spoke openly about what led to the fallout. The two have six children together -- Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

During an interaction with British Vogue, Angelina said that her house is just a few minutes away from Brad's. "I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away. I felt a little pressure moving in. Like I had snuck into where DeMille and Chaplin would hang out. I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think. I feel very fortunate we have that at this time," the actress added.

When asked if she feels that she is in a happy stage of life, Angelina replied: "I don't know," adding: "I've been focusing on healing our family. It's slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body."

The actress reveals how her children have beautifully grown up and taken care of her instead of her being the charge.

"Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, 'No, Mom, don't do that. You'll hurt yourself. And I thought, 'God, isn't that funny?' There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I'll hurt myself!" said Angelina.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in 2014 and divorced in 2019. The actors, collectively known as Brangelina to their fans, parted ways towards the end of 2016.