Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 15 years of Sarkar, Ram Gopal Varma remembers golden moments

It's a flashback Thursday for Amitabh Bachchan with film Sarkar turning 15. The film was released on July 2, 2005. Taking to social media, Big B shared a poster of the film, where he is seen exuding that iconic intense look that has become a trademark of the film. "15 years of 'Sarkar'," he captioned the post. He also wrote a couple of lines in Hindi

Reacting to the same, director Ram Gopal Varma said, "SARKAAR! say something in English too please Folded hands." He also wrote, "SARKAAAR! it’s been 15 YEARS since SARKAR and you are looking like a cross between a LION and a TIGER"

SARKAAR! say something in English too please 🙏 https://t.co/8bYlGadiBc — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 2, 2020

Ram Gopal Varma also shared a scenes of Abhishek Bachchan from the film and wrote, "Hey JUNIOR SARKAAAR! it’s been 15 YEARS still can’t forget the look in ur eyes when u adjust his collar and flick an imaginary speck off Rashid’s shirt @juniorbachchan"

Hey JUNIOR SARKAAAR! it’s been 15 YEARS🙏🙏🙏still can’t forget the look in ur eyes when u adjust his collar and flick an imaginary speck off Rashid’s shirt @juniorbachchan https://t.co/dQYYthO89T — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 2, 2020

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the crime drama also featured Abhishek Bachchan and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles, with Katrina Kaif essaying an impressive cameo. The success of the film spawned sequels. Varma went on to make "Sarkar Raj" in 2008 and "Sarkar 3" in 2017.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan reached 43 million followers on Twitter. The superstar shared his happiness with a quirky post that read, "This is Insta Mr B , be not the Twitter be Millions on the T , have no bearing here, as u can C."

He also shared an intriguing throwback photo that was taken at Montmartre in Paris. Big B wrote, "Paris, Montmartre, 1985 .. the famous bohemian courtyard of artists and painters .. Made famous by the legendary artist Toulouse Lautrec.. a film made on him ‘Moulin Rouge’ that starred the incredible actor José Ferrer .. and later Moulin Rouge made by Baz Luhrmann .. and of course “Calcuttaites” would dwell on the famous night club Moulin Rouge, on Prak Street .. our nightly hang out during 1962 - 1968 .. and the band of Louis Banks and singer Pam Crane .. aaahhhh .. those were the days my friend .. Back to the picture... Abhishek thinking that my portrait being drawn is going all wrong."

Have a look at his two posts here:

Speaking of Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects, he will be seen in Rumi Jaffery's "Chehre", Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" and Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund".

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage