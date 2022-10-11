Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Special: Jaya complaints that actor never sends her flowers or letters

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONY Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Special: For the veteran actor's 80th birthday on October 11, his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek decided to surprise him on the sets of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. In a recent video shared by the makers, Jaya Bachchan is seen complaining about how her husband Amitabh Bachchan, who always sends handwritten letters and flowers to actors as a token of appreciation, has never sent her one.

Questioning Big B over the same, Jaya said, "Maine dekha to nahin hai magar suna hai ki aap jab kisike kaam se prabhaavit hote hain, ye svabhaav se, toh kuchh phool bhejte hai, chitthi bhejte hai. Waise aaj tak mujhe kabhi nahin bheji. Bheji hai? (I have not seen but heard that when you are impressed with someone's work or nature, you send that person either flowers or letters but you never sent it to me. Did you ever?")

Abhishek Bachchan also nodded his head and Big B replied: "Yeh karyakaram toh sarvajanik horaha hai, yaar yeh galat hai (this show is going public, this is wrong)." To this son Abhishek replied,"Nahi, nahi bilkul nahi. Aap agey dekhiye kya kya hota hai (No not at all, you see what happens next)."

Jaya also made Big B speechless by asking an interesting question that what he would do if he is stuck with her on an island and the 'Shakti' star failed to answer it and asked for options. To which Jaya said that there are no options for this question. ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Fans share rare photos, poems and Big B's film poster as he turns 80

In another segment of the show, Amitabh Bachchan was left teary-eyed after he was touched when Abhishek Bachchan talked about the best script of his life.

For the unversed, Jaya Bachchan married Amitabh Bachchan in June 1973 and they have starred together in films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe and Silsila, among many others. Now, the actress will be back on the screen with Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and others pour in wishes

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in GoodBye. The film which had released on October 7, 'Goodbye' revolves around the dysfunctional Bhalla family. It is a story that touches every emotional chord in your heart and makes you realise the importance of your loved ones along with the downturns of life.

The film, directed by Vikas Bahl also stars Neena Gupta with Rashmika Mandanna (in her Hindi film debut), Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan and Arun Bali play supporting roles. In the upcoming months, he will be seen in 'The Intern' remake with Deepika Padukone and 'Project K'. He also has 'Uunchai' in his kitty.

