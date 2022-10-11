Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Fans share rare photos, poems and Big B's film poster as he turns 80

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Big B's craze is soaring on social media as the superstar turns 80 today. Fans have taken to social media to wish their favourite Bollywood star in their own unique ways. While some are posting rare photos of him, others have shared poems written by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Many others have also posted posters of Bachchan's films and spoken about their favourite roles of him.

"happy birthday to legendary actor @SrBachchan who entertain us from his films over a decades. wish u health #AmitabhBachchan #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan," a user wrote on Twitter. Another said, "One of the greatest stars of Indian cinema turns 80 today!

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan Sir! @SrBachchan."

Some also posted famous scenes of the actor from his popular films to commemorate Amitabh Bachchan's birthday. Take a look:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's latest release is GoodBye. The film which had released on October 7, 'Goodbye' revolves around the dysfunctional Bhalla family. It is a story that touches every emotional chord in your heart and makes you realise the importance of your loved ones along with the downturns of life.

The film, directed by Vikas Bahl also stars Neena Gupta with Rashmika Mandanna (in her Hindi film debut), Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan and Arun Bali play supporting roles.

The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. In the upcoming months, he will be seen in 'The Intern' remake with Deepika Padukone and 'Project K'. He also has 'Uunchai' in his kitty.

