Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and others pour in wishes

Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday was made special by the fans and Bollywood celebrities who took to social media to wish the Megastar on the occasion. His long-running reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati has organised a special episode for the Megastar's birthday and will see his wife Jaya Bachchan and their son Abhishek Bachchan arriving for the celebrations. Meanwhile, Big B also received heartfelt messages on his birthday from Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and many others.

Some celebrities shared their throwback photos with Big B and cherished the opportunity of working with him on a project. Other prayed for his long and healthy life. Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar shared throwback photos with him to mark the special occasion. Akshay wrote, "Sending my best wishes to the man who’s the one single reason behind an entire generation wanting to be a hero in films. My inspiration, Bachchan Saab ! Wish you a very happy 80th birthday (sic)."

Sanjay, who has worked with Big b in Kaante, called him his mentor and wrote, "Having a mentor like you is no less than a blessing. Happy birthday

@SrBachchan sir, here's wishing you many more years of good health, happiness and abundance of peace (sic)."

Ananya Panday enjoyed one of Big B's films in the cinema hall with her family and friends and shared pictures from the time. She wrote, "@amitabhbachchan sir HAPPY BIRTHDAY LEGEND. I got to watch ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ in theatres in 2022 with my Papa who had seen it 20 times in theatres when it released in 1977. We got to experience the film with the best @azmishabana18 ji watching the film with us (sic)."

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared many throwback pics of Big B and wrote, "AMITABH BACHCHAN is not just an institution, a Legend, a Masterclass in acting… he is a feeling! A feeling that takes us back to the first time we whistled and clapped on a superstar entry, applauded a punchline, danced in the isles of a cinema (sic)."

Check out Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and filmmaker Subhash Ghai's wishes for Big B.

South stars Rajinikanth, Mammootty and Prabhas also wished Amitabh Bachchan a happy birthday on social media.

