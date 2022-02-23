Amid Gangubai Kathiawadi name controversy, Alia Bhatt drops new pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 25

Highlights Gangubai Kathiawadi is adapted from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'

The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Parth Samthaan, Shantanu Maheshwari

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been embroiled in one controversy after another ever since its trailer was released. On Wednesday, Supreme Court suggested the makers change the name of the movie against the backdrop of the several cases against it pending before courts. Prior to this, actress Kangana Ranaut slammed one of the viral videos of a little girl impersonating Alia's character from Gangubai Kathiawadi, claiming that "several children are being sexualised today." Amid the ongoing controversies, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot reminding her fans and followers about the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film. She wrote, "2 days to go!"

Indeed, Alia looked like a breath of fresh air in a beige suit with golden embroidery. She kept her hair loose and make-up light. She completed her look with some traditional matching jewellery.

Take a look:

Earlier, Alia addressed the controversies and said that they does not bother her. Talking to ANI she said, ""Neither any controversy nor any comment bothers me. I don't think anything bothers me beyond a point. Of course, I feel like there's a certain novelty that just a part of a film holds...whether the film is a good film or a bad film ..that doesn't matter. The audience makes the final decision after watching the film... Anything that happens before or after can't really change the fate."

Also read: Alia Bhatt has THIS to say to Arjun Kapoor after his comment on Ranbir's visit to Taj Mahal without her

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 25.

Also read: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download & How to Book Tickets