Alia Bhatt has THIS say to Arjun Kapoor after his comment on Ranbir's visit to Taj Mahal without her

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. A few days ago, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of Alia's boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, with the Taj Mahal in the distance. "When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj + Me," he captioned the image. Arjun even teased Alia as her beau Ranbir visited the historical monument with him instead of her.

"@rakulpreet ya he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia," Arjun wrote in response to actor Rakul Preet Singh's comment on the image.

On being asked about Ranbir's Taj Mahal picture and if the couple is planning to visit the symbol of love anytime soon, Alia could not stop blushing. "Hahhaha... Arjun is a cartoon. Ranbir is back now...Currently, there are no plans of visiting the Taj Mahal...but ya I really like that picture. It's a sweet one," she told ANI with a big smile on her face.

Speaking of Alia and Ranbir's relationship, the two have been dating for years now. This year, they will also be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra'.

Meanwhile, Alia is waiting for the release of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which will hit the theatres on Friday. The film is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S. Hussain Zaidi. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, looks forward to the release of 'Shamshera'. The actor will also be seen in 'Animal' and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-titled movie.

Arjun Kapoor is busy shooting for his next film 'Kuttey', a dark comedy. The film is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of the critically-acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and features a list of outstanding actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu and Radhika Madan in it.

Apart from 'Kuttey', the other films in Arjun's bag include Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2', 'The Lady Killer' with Ajay Bahl, and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial.

-With ANI inputs