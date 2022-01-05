Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
Allu Arjun thanks Mahesh Babu for heaping praise on 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Overwhelmed by the praise, Allu Arjun thanked Mahesh Babu for his review and wrote: "Thank you very much Mahesh Babu garu. So glad you liked the performance, everyone's work, and the world of 'Pushpa'. Heartwarming compliments. Humbled."

IANS
January 05, 2022
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's praise for 'Pushpa: The Rise', starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika, has evoked a positive response from the leading man of the superhit film.

"Allu Arjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational ... a stellar act. Director Sukumar proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest ... a class apart," Mahesh Babu's tweet reads.

He also congratulated musician Devi Sri Prasad. "This Is DSP, what can I say ... you're a rock star! Congrats to the entire team of @MythriOfficial. Proud of you guys!" Mahesh Babu tweeted.

Interestingly, before 'Pushpa' went on floors, it was speculated that Mahesh Babu was the first considered for the lead role, but eventually, Allu Arjun was signed up.

Mahesh will be seen in the upcoming action comedy 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', which is also being rolled out by Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind 'Pushpa'.

