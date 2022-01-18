Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTA.GANESH ACHARYA Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun laugh hard as Ganesh Acharya teaches them Pushpa's Oo Antava steps

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rise' has been receiving accolades ever since its release. It created an unexpected uproar at the Box Office. Apart from this, it was actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling performance in the item song 'Oo Antava' that left everyone impressed. She allured the audience with her sensuous dance moves in the song. Now, taking to Instagram, choreographer Ganesh Acharya dropped a behind-the-scenes video of discussing 'Oo Antava' steps for the peppy number with Samantha and Allu Arjun.

The video shows Samantha and Allu Arjun watching Ganesh Acharya and his partner, a female choreographer, doing a step. And as they showed them the step, Samantha and Allu Arjun started laughing. Ganesh and his partner too joined them in the banter. Samantha told the choregrapher, "Kamaal (wow) master." Next, she and Allu took rehearse the step for the song.

Sharing the BTS video, Ganesh Acharya wrote, "Another hit with my favourite, spent the most fun time on set with these two @alluarjunonline @samantharuthprabhuoffl #pushpa @vidhi.acharya @aryasukku."

According to a latest report, Samantha has charged a whopping Rs. 5 crores for the three minutes 'Oo Antava' song.

"Oh, she has charged a bomb for the Oo Antava dance number. Believe me, she was very reluctant. The film’s leading man Allu Arjun personally took the effort to convince her. They had to pay her close to Rs 5 crores for that 3-minute dance number. She had some reservations about some of the dance movements. But gradually she got into the groove and didn’t demand that even one step be changed," IWMBuzz stated.

Not only this but the report even stated that the makers are now keen on considering Samantha for yet another ‘special’ song for the sequel Pushpa 2.

Speaking about the song Oo Antava, it was composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Indravathi Chouhan with lyrics being penned down by Chandrabose