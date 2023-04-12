Alia Bhatt to make MET Gala debut after Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone wearing Prabal Gurung

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Alia Bhatt to make MET Gala debut

Alia Bhatt is all set to represent India at the Met Gala 2023. the actress will follow in the footsteps of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone to make her debut on the red carpet at the MET Gala. She has also decided on the designer. Alia Bhatt will be seen wearing a custom Prabal Gurung outfit in May.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt has worn a Prabal Gurung gown for the Berlin Film Festival premiere of her film Gully Boy. On the other hand, other popular celebrities like Camila Cabello and Mindy Kaling have also flaunted outfits by designer Prabal Gurung.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has an exciting year ahead with the release of Netflix's 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot and 'Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani'.

The year 2022 was a highly rewarding year for her both on personal and professional fronts as she married the line of hey life Ranbir Kapoor and also welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Her projects like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR', 'Brahmastra' and 'Darlings', were all major successes.

