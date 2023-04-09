Alia Bhatt turns critic for Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: 'Night was spent in tears'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT, RANIMUKERJI Alia Bhatt turns critic for Rani Mukerji

Alia Bhatt is now back in Bay after vacationing in London. The actress recently went to the UK to ring in her 30th birthday with her family. Recently, she went to watch Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway with her mom, Soni Razdan and sister, Shaheen Bhatt. After watching the film, Alia couldn't stop herself and straightaway shared her review of the film.

On Sunday, Alia took to her Instagram story and shared a few stills from the film. Along with it, she wrote a long note and praised Rani Mukerji. Her caption read, "Saturday night was spent in tears with my mom and sister as we watched our favourite - the brilliant Rani Mukherjee. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is such an important story to tell. For me, especially as a new mother, it hit so much harder and so much closer to home. Rani ma'am - there's no one like you! You had me transfixed and I was transported right by your side from Norway to India! Congratulations to the full team for this incredible film. PS - I am convinced there's nothing my fav @jimsarbhforreal can't do - an absolute chameleon."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATTAlia Bhatt's Instagram story

About Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway:

Rani Mukherji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is based on true events, it tells the story of an Indian mother, who fights with the government of Norway for the custody of her children. Rani packs a punch as a grieving mother who fights with a nation to get back the custody of her children. Her character is inspired by Sagarika Bhattacharya.

Alia Bhatt's work front:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has resumed work. She is all set to star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

Also read: Rupali Ganguly's friend names adopted elephant after Anupamaa character in Kenya | WATCH

Also read: Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: 5 best movies of multifaceted Padma Shri winner

Latest Entertainment News