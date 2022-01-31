Alaya F celebrates two years of 'Jawaani Jaaneman': The film changed my life

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@POOJAFILMS Alaya F celebrates two years of ' Jawaani Jaaneman'

Actor Alaya F on Monday marked two years of her debut film "Jawaani Jaaneman" and said it was a blessing to be a part of the comedy-drama. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film chronicled the story of a 40-year-old man, played by Saif Ali Khan, whose life turns upside down when he discovers he has a 20-something daughter (Alaya).

The actor, granddaughter of veteran Kabir Bedi and daughter of Pooja Bedi, took to Instagram and posted a video from the film to mark the anniversary. "The film that changed my whole life turns two. Even two years later, anything related to #JawaaniJaaneman makes me so emotional. What a blessing it was to be a part of this project with the most amazing people. Forever grateful for 'Jawaani Jaaneman,'" the 24-year-old wrote.

Backed by Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani Jawaani Jaaneman starred the actor and Tabu and launched Alaya F. On the film clocking two years, the celebrated producer hinted towards another collaboration with Saif Ali Khan. While sharing his excitement, Jay Shewakramani said, "Jawaani Jaaneman is close to my heart. The day I read the story, I knew I had to make it. We had a great time shooting the film."

"Saif and I love London. We had always wanted to collaborate on a film based in the city. Jawaani Jaaneman came as a perfect opportunity to do the same. In fact, we are also in the talks of another film that will be set against the London backdrop as well. We will announce the same soon," he further added.

On a related note, Alaya F will next be seen in romantic-thriller "Freddy", co-starring Kartik Aaryan, and the Hindi remake of Kannada thriller "U-Turn". Both the films are backed by Ekta Kapoor.

(With PTI inputs)