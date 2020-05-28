Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMARFANBASE Akshay Kumar donates Rs 45 lakh to CINTAA to help distressed junior artists, daily wage workers

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been significantly working on the forefront to help the daily wage workers who have been the most affected due to the escalating coronavirus pandemic. From donating for COVID-19 relief to encouraging fans to come forward and help during these testing times, the actor has been doing everything in his power to bring smiles on the faces. Recently, the actor has once again come forward and donated Rs 45 lakh to help 1500 members of Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) for the distressed artists who are badly hit by the pandemic.

Confirming the news, CINTAA’s Joint Secretary Amit Behl told a media portal, "Akshay Kumar extended financial help of Rs 45 lakhs to CINTAA. We have deposited Rs 3000 each in the account of 1500 artists and workers associated with CINTAA yesterday. CINTAA had communicated about the financial crisis of the artist and workers amid the lockdown to Sajid Nadiadwala, who informed Akshay about the same."

Earlier, Akshay had pledged Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund to provide relief due to the crisis and also donated Rs 3 crore to BMC to buy PPE kits and other equipment to fight their battle against COVID-19. Also, Akshay donated around 1000 wrist bands to help the Mumbai Police to detect COVID-19 symptoms. It will help detect symptoms like blood pressure, heart rate, sleep and will also keep a check on step count and calories. It will also detect if the temperature of a person is higher than normal or not.

Not just through donations, Akshay Kumar has been actively lauding the great work done by the corona warriors including Mumbai Police and health officials during the time of need. Last month, paid tribute to all the healthcare officials who have been in the frontline of the pandemic by a special version of his song Teri Mitti from the film Kesari. He shared the song saying, "Heard that doctors are a form of God but during this battle against coronavirus, I have surely witnessed it."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has many interesting films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif, Farhan Samji's Bachchan Pandey, Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb and Ranjit M Tewari's Bell Bottom.

