Ajay Devgn, Anees Bazmee's much-delayed psychological-thriller Naam to release this summer

After a long wait, filmmaker Anees Bazmee's upcoming psychological and action thriller titled 'Naam' starring Ajay Devgn is all set to release this summer. The makers are eyeing May-July for the release of the film. It is in talks for either a theatrical or an OTT release. 'Naam' is a psychological thriller in which a person loses his memory and embarks on a journey to find his identity. The film has been shot in Switzerland and Mumbai. The film marks Bazmee's fourth collaboration with Ajay after 'Hulchul', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and 'Deewangee'.

It has now been acquired by Gujarat-based real estate mogul and Bollywood producer Anil Roongta and will be released under the banner of Roongta Entertainment.

Roongta on 'Naam' says, "Naam is truly special for me because it also marks the fourth collaboration of the superhit jodi of Ajay and Anees post 'Deewangee', 'Pyaar toh hona hi tha' and 'Hulchul'. Ajay is fantastic to work with, he puts a lot into playing any character yet always looks effortless on screen!"

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently promoting 'Runway 34'. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, which is his second directorial venture since 'Shivaay' in 2016. The film is inspired by the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that had a narrow escape on 18 August 2015, after facing difficulties in landing at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility at 5:45 in the morning.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh, will hit theatres on April 29.

On the other hand, Anees Bazmee's directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 headlined by actors Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav is set to release on May 20.

-with IANS inputs