Beauties in a frame: Aishwarya, Sushmita, Priyanka and others look endearing in Sonam Kapoor's throwback photo

In the times when the country is locked inside the houses due to coronavirus lockdown, who would imagine bringing all the Bollywood beauties in one single frame. Well, Sonam Kapoor has amazed us all with her latest social media post. Sonam took to Instagram and shared a picture of the Bollywood actresses who won the beauty pageants in the time. Featuring--Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Hayden, Dia Mirza, and Yukta Mokhe wearing the titular sashes, crowns, and evergreen smiles. Sharing the photo, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "They don't make them like this anymore."

For the unversed (going from left to right) Sushmita Sen was crowned as Miss Universe in 1994, Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World title in 2000, Lara Dutta wore Miss Universe 2000. Yukta Mookey won Miss World title in 1999 and next to her we see the gorgeous Dia Mirza who was crowned as Miss Asia Pacific in 2000. Diana Hayden was Miss World in 1997 and last but definitely not the least is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who took the Miss World crown home in 1994.

This picture was reportedly taken at Miss India 2000 contest as we see Yukta Mookey wearing her Miss World crown and others aren't. Yukta went on to pass the Miss World 2000 crown to Priyanka Chopra later that year.

Coming back to Sonam Kapoor, she is currently quarantining with her husband Anand Ahuja in Delhi these days. She came to Delhi from London in March and could not go to Mumbai because of the lockdown. She keeps sharing photos of her routine on social media. Recently he shared some pictures of his Delhi home. Have a look:

