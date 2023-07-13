After OMG 2 teaser release, Akshay Kumar's old video on 'wasting milk and oil on Gods' resurfaces online

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film OMG 2's teaser was released on Wednesday. He remained the hot topic for the day for his look as Lord Shiva in the film. Now, a day after the teaser release, Akshay Kumar is still making headlines but for all the wrong reasons. An old video of him has surfaced online and went viral wherein he can be seen questioning the offering of milk and oil to Hindu Gods. The video features Akshay Kumar giving an interview to a channel, ABP Manjha, during the promotion of his film OMG - Oh My God.

What did Akshay Kumar say?

In the viral video, Akshay is giving an interview in which he is questioning why are people wasting so much milk and oil on God. ''Where is it written that god told me to give milk and Hanuman told me to pour oil? Where is it written that god has said to break coconut in front of me, I do not understand why people are wasting so much.'' This small chunk of the interview resurfaced on social media and instantly went viral. This is not the first time that the clip has resurfaced ahead of the release of his film.

Earlier, ahead of the release of Samrat Prithviraj, the same video went viral on social media.

About OMG 2

The comedy-drama film is slated to release in cinemas on August 11. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil in significant roles. In the film, Pankaj plays an avid devotee of Lord Shiva while Yami will be seen in the role of a lawyer. Akshay is the only actor from the original film, who will be seen in the second chapter of the franchise.

