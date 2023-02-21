Aditya Roy Kapur finds fireflies creepy on the sets of The Night Manager; reveals Sobhita Dhulipala

Tuesday, February 21, 2023
     
Sobhita Dhulipala revealed that Aditya Roy Kapur finds fireflies creepy. She recalled an experience in Sri Lanka during which Aditya got terrified by fireflies.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: February 21, 2023 20:51 IST
Aditya Roy Kapur
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ADITYAROYKAPUR Aditya Roy Kapur's Instagram upload

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala recalled an experience in Sri Lanka where Aditya Roy Kapur got terrified by fireflies. She made her acting debut with 'Raman Raghav 2.0' and is currently seen playing the mysterious role of Kaveri in the web series 'The Night Manager'. In the series, she is playing the love interest of Anil Kapoor. Sobhita also won the Femina Miss India Earth 2013 title at Femina Miss India 2013 pageant and then went on to represent India at Miss Earth 2013.

She shared, "When we had gone to Sri Lanka, I was struck by its beauty, a beautiful tropical island, a new set, a whole new bunch of people and I couldn't sleep the first couple of nights so I went out for a walk in the vicinity. Aditya, me, Anil (Kapoor) sir, Sandeep (Modi), all our rooms were adjacent to each other and one night, I saw a swarm of fireflies outside Aditya's room and I got damn excited."

The actress is part of a spy thriller and she remembered how she got excited after looking at the fireflies outside Aditya's room. Although it seemed so beautiful to her, Aditya found it creepy. "It was literally like a round cluster of magic. It was beautiful and luminous. And I got too thrilled and it was past midnight, I wanted to show it to someone, anyone but it was just me and this beautiful moment. So I think every night that followed I kept searching for those fireflies. Something that sleepy Aditya found rather creepy," she added.

Created and directed by Sandeep Modi, the show is the Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager'. It features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Ravi Behl, and more. The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sobhita made her mark in the entertainment industry with her works in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam films. She was seen in 'Chef'(Hindi), 'Kaalakandi'(Hindi), 'Goodacahari'(Telugu), 'Ghost Stories'(Hindi), 'Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2'(Tamil), 'Kurup'(Malayalam), among others.

(With inputs from IANS)

