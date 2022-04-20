Aamir Khan and son Azad gorge on mangoes, fans say 'waiting for Laal Singh Chaddha'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AKPPL_OFFICIAL Aamir Khan with his son Azad

Summers are here and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has already begun treating himself and his son Azad with the 'King of Fruits; mangoes. Taking to social media on Wednesday, the Aamir Khan Productions' Twitter account shared some adorable pictures of the father-son duo enjoying delicious mangoes together. The tweet read, "Have you treated yourself and your family with some (mangoes) yet?"

The cute pictures attracted much attention from the viewers who loved the camaraderie between Aamir and Azad. Fans also expressed that they are eagerly waiting for Khan's next film Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir was last seen in the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan as Firangi Mallah. While the film failed to do wonders at the box office, Aamir's role was admired.

Now, fans have been waiting for Laal Singh Chaddha in which the superstar will be seen reprising his chemistry with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump. Reports claim that Aamir is all set to host a special screening of the film for Hanks.

There were reports that Aamir Khan will be remaking Spanish director Javier Fesser's 'Champions'. However, he refused to confirm or deny the reports. 'Champions', which won three Goya Awards (considered to be the Spanish equivalent of Academy Awards) across the categories of Best Film, Best New Actor and Best Original Song, was also selected as Spain's official entry for Best Foreign Film at the 91st Academy Awards. However, it failed to secure the nomination in the prestigious Awards ceremony.

The film is inspired by Aderes team in Burjassot (Valencia), a team created with people with intellectual disabilities that won twelve Spanish championships between 1999 and 2014.