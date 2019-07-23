Varun Dhawan shares father David Dhawan’s video talking about his films in good old days, watch now

Varun Dhawan shares father David Dhawan’s video talking about his films in good old days

Varun Dhawan is as good a son as he is an actor. As the actor is gearing up to shoot for his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D in high fever, his father David Dhawan schools him about how he used to work double shifts for his films in the good old days. Varun Dhawan shared a video in which David Dhawan is seen going down the memory lane about his film schedules of 20 hours in Ooty. The filmmaker reveals that in those days when nobody could see anything in the morning, they used to shoot for their films and see catch a flight back to Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan captioned the video saying, “My dads schedule for his film vs my schedule. Even with fever while I shoot and think today was a hard day on the sets of #sd3. This is only till my dad told me how he used to shoot a double shift going up to nearly 19 or 20 hrs a day sometimes. Those days the unions where not strong enough for technians and films needed to be made in this manner.i want to always be the hardest worker in the room and I still have alot of catching up to do to earn that place in my home. #lovefilms”

Varun Dhawan has been working hard as he is shooting for Remo D’souza directorial Street Dancer 3D along with Shraddha Kapoor. The actor has completed the London schedule of the film and is now gearing for another. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan will be collaborating with his father David Dhawan as well for the remake of his blockbuster film Coolie No. 1. While Varun will reprise the role of Govinda, Sara Ali Khan will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor.

Talking about the film earlier, Varun Dhawan said, “People who have seen Coolie No. 1 already know the basic plotline of the film, so we’re adapting that storyline. But there are some aspects in the story that if the movie is releasing in 2020 or 2021, then according to that the freshness required and the factor to get the audiences hooked, keeping logic in mind.”

He added, “The thing about Coolie No. 1 is that it is a totally performance oriented film. Obviously, Govinda rocked the role and he was like a one man army. So as I was saying, when writing for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, we have to keep their strengths and weaknesses in mind. So when I write for Varun Dhawan, I have to keep his strengths in mind as well. So there are times when we have to make changes in the scenes keeping the storyline in mind we try to put in more characters. We try to upgrade the story line by adding today’s generation’s aspects in mind. I think the casting also helps a lot, if you see Varun and Sara now, half your work is done there. The casting is not completed yet so we’re yet on the lookout for the third lead.”

