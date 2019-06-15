Kangana Ranaut on Sunaina Roshan: We are friends, I don’t want to take advantage of her family dispute

Kangana Ranaut talks about Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has a controversial history with actor Hrithik Roshan and the two are often seen pitted against each other. Recently, Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan came out in the open about her struggles in personal life and claimed that living with her parents has become a ‘living hell’. Now, Kangana Ranaut has also opened up about her relationship with Sunaina and has claimed that she has been good friends with her and does not want to take advantage of her dispute with her family to support her fight with Hrithik Roshan.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror about the same, Kangana said, “It is true that Sunaina and I were always good friends and so was her family. Now they claim differently. Yes, she has been in touch with me, but I don’t want to take advantage of her family dispute. Sunaina is still a friend but I will not hit somebody when they are down.” Rangoli had earlier tweeted, “Everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologize that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends.”

Don’t act too smart @chakrabarti_r everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends.... (contd) https://t.co/Ty2HwG7XLj — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

(Contd)..when Kangana &Hrithik were close, when Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

(Contd).... day before it was all over the media, so don’t give this BS everyone is kind to their siblings. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

For the unversed, Sunaian Roshan recently started ruling the headlines when news broke out that she is having bipolar disorder and is having a surgery. Later, Sunaina cleared the air by stating that she is completely fine and has been enjoying with her friends. However, she accepted that she underwent therapy for alcohol addiction.

On the related note, Kangana also opened up in the same interview about people ganging up against her. Asked about Manikarnika co-stars Sonu Sood and Mishti Chakravarty speaking against her, Kangana alleged that situations were manipulated to force people to speak against her. She told the tabloid, “Mishti said she was asked to speak up, but who is making her speak? It’s all about ganging up against me. Sonu and I share a personal trainer. Again, situations were manipulated to force people to speak against me. Some trade experts were forced to show our film’s collections as half of the actual numbers. All the people who pretend that they don’t have PRs send the maximum number of mails against others. One smear campaign was started by Karan Johar’s gang against me by paying reviewers. When I talk about it, people think I sound like a loony character, but what option am I left with?”

We dedicated whole day to our one and only true love... recorded this video just for my friends here on twitter 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GjPBqpArdv — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 13, 2019

