Alia Bhatt's latest vlog reveals how she moved into her new home- Watch video

Bollywood's chirpy actress Alia Bhatt who rose to fame after her back to back superhits like Student of the Year, Raazi, Gully Boy, 2 States, Highway, Udta Punjab and many more, recently revealed how did she shift from her family home to her individual home. Alia Bhatt who has openly accepted her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space with him for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Alia Bhatt today, shared a vlog on YouTube to reveal how she shifted from her family home to her personal apartment. ' Alia Bhatt’s Moving Day Vlog', is the title of her new video. She has bought a personal home and has shifted in it with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. In the video, Alia Bhatt said: “Moving out of my house was a very very special experience because it was the first time I was moving away from my home and into my own house. Initially, I was going to move in alone. Then I decided to take my sister along with me and she was more than happy. She decided to live part-time with me and part-time with my mom.”

Besides Brahmastra, she will be seen in Sadak 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Alia Bhatt will also be seen romancing with Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.

