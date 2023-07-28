When Shah Rukh Khan changed his name to marry Gauri; his name was tribute to THESE legendary stars

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan aka Badshah of Bollywood has captivated generations with his acting prowess. From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, the superstar established himself as the King of Romance. Apart from her on-screen romance with his co-stars, SRK, time and again, hit headlines for his love life with Gauri, now Gauri Khan.

But, did you know that Shah Rukh Khan changed his name to get married to the love of her life? The star changed his name to Jeetendra Kumar Tulli to tie the knot with Gauri for the Arya Samaj wedding. His name was a tribute to legendary stars Jeetendar and Rajendra Kumar. For those unversed, Tulli was Rajendra Kumar's real surname. While SRK changed his name for the Arya Samaj wedding, Gauri too picked a Muslim name for their nikah. Later, the couple also had a court marriage.

Before getting married, it took a while for the couple to convince their parents. Gauri introduced SRK as Abhinav to her family, however, her parents were against their marriage as they were too young, Gauri was 21 and SRK was 26, to embark on the journey together. But the couple did not lose hope. They lied about getting married legally when they had only registered for court marriage. The ball was in their court and seeing SRK's love for their daughter, Gauri's parents gave a nod. The couple got married on October 25, 1991.

In several interviews, Shah Rukh Khan has opened up about her marriage with Gauri and how she stood by her at his worst. In one of the interviews, the star had said Gauri took care of him a lot even if he made a lot of mistakes and was not well-behaved a lot of times.

