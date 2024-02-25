Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur give sneak peek into their son Vardaan's home arrival | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur give sneak peek into their son Vardaan's home arrival

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey and his wife and actor Sheetal Thakur became parents to son Vardaan on February 7, 2024. The actor shared the good news with the fans by posting on social media. On Friday, the couple announced the name of their son by sharing his photo. And now on Sunday, the actress shared a glimpse of her 'boy mom era' on social media.

How was Sheetal welcomed home with Vardaan?

In many of the photos shared by the actor herself, it can be seen that the couple has decorated their entire house with blue-coloured baby balloons, toys, and flowers. "Where there is a lot of love there are always miracles," written on the card is also visible in one of the photos. In the third photo, the couple's living room can be seen, which is decorated with blue colored flowers. Sheetal has also finally shared a glimpse of her beloved son's room. Although the view of Vardaan's room has been shown from the outside only, the couple has not yet shown the inside view. "In my boy mom era," read Sheetal's caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3wz2m_PGt9/?img_index=1

Vikrant and Sheetal's Love Story

Talking about the love story of Vikrant and Sheetal, it started in 2013, when the couple met through a common friend. "Love in third sight," is what Vikrant recalls about his love story. They also worked together in 2015's web series 'Broken But Beautiful'. After this, both of them dated each other for years and got married on February 19, 2022.

Vikrant will be seen in these films

Talking about Vikrant's work front, he was recently seen in 12th Fail, which was very much liked by the audience. He played the role of Manoj Sharma in the film. For this, he also received the Best Actor Critics' Filmfare Award. Now he will soon be seen in Yaar Jigri, Sector 36, and then Aayi Haseen Dilruba.

