Sunny Deol's Gadar re-release beats Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ's opening weekend collection

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Poster of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and DDLJ

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s 2001 iconic love story, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was re-released in selected theatres across India this weekend. Despite the extremely limited screen count, Gadar has managed to do well at the box office. The 2001 romantic tale has surpassed the opening weekend collection of the most romantic love story Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge even with limited shows. Yes, Sunny Deol's Gadar 3-day weekend collection is much higher than Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ re-release.

According to Box Office India, Gadar earned Rs 45 lakh on its opening day on Friday, followed by Rs 55 lakh on Saturday and Rs 60 lakh on Sunday, giving it an opening weekend net collection of Rs 1.60 crore. While DDLJ collected Rs 2.50 Lakh in the three chains on February 10, followed by a 300 percent jump on February 11, where the 3-day weekend total stood at around Rs 22.50 Lakh.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was remastered in 4K with the new VFX. As per reports, the remastering cost of Gadar Ek Prem Katha was around Rs 2 crore. Even after adding the nominal re-release costs, the opening weekend numbers indicate that the makers should turn a profit for the re-release.

'Gadar' is one of the blockbuster movies we have had in Hindi cinema. It has achieved a cult status over the years. It starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. On the other hand, the iconic romantic saga of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol directed by Aditya Chopra was re-released 28 years later. DDLJ is one of the longest-running movies of Bollywood.

Many people believe that seeing Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol on the big screen was a treat, and one of the highlights of the film is Sunny Deol’s roar in action situations. According to the preview, the film will have a lot of drama and a different version of Tara Singh, also known as “the damaad of Pakistan." Even after 21 years, the film’s popularity is worth witnessing.

The purpose of the re-release was to generate buzz for the sequel, which releases in theatres on August 11. The sequel – titles Gadar 2: The Katha Continues – is set in 1971 and sees Tara Singh return to Pakistan again. Gadar was released in theatres in 2001 and earned Rs 132 crore worldwide back then, making it the second-highest-grossing Indian film that year and one of the highest-grossing Hindi films at that time.

Also Read: Neena Gupta reacts to Masaba's ex-husband Madhu Mantena's second wedding with Ira Trivedi

Also Read: Disha Patani's BFF Mouni Roy has the sweetest wish for birthday girl: 'Beautiful Ninja Warrior'

Latest Bollywood News