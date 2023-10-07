EXCLUSIVE: Thank You For Coming actor Shibani Bedi opens up about her bond with Shehnaaz Gill

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actors Shibani Bedi and Shehnaaz Gill

Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh, and Kusha Kapila, Thank You For Coming hit the silver screen on October 6. Ahead of its release, the film made it to the Toronto International Film Festival and received a standing ovation for the storyline and the performances. Shibani Bedi, who played one of the key characters, Tina, in the film, opened up about her camaraderie with Shehnaaz Gill and Bhumi Pednekar.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Shibani Bedi spoke about her bond with Shehnaaz Gill and said, "I think Shehnaaz I met during the shoot of the two songs we shot. But the bond that I made with Shehnaaz or the nature of our friendship grew with it because we were all in each other's faces all the time. We didn't have any choice. These last 25-30 days we literally spent with each other and we took it out of each other's hands. Because you know, from the trailer launch till yesterday, I think the schedule of the 29th day of our promotions was very hectic, very demanding."

"Shehnaaz is very authentic. You can never get bored by being friends with her. She always shows you the mirror of truth. She never lies to you. Whatever he has on her face, she has from within. If she makes some mistakes, she never gives up on admitting or on-up. If she is not in the mood, she will not laugh. I have learnt from her that it really helps to be honest to what you are and what you are feeling without any apologies. And as far as camaraderie is concerned, I think Shehnaaz's personality is such that if she sees authenticity, then I feel it is easier for her to open up," Bedi said.

