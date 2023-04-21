Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJAYLEELABHANSALIFP Sanjay Leela Bhansali to enter Hollywood as he signs with WME Agency

The recent signing of seasoned Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Hollywood agency WME (William Morris Endeavour) has sparked speculation about the director's prospective ambitions to investigate chances in Hollywood. According to Deadline reports, the filmmaker and his banner, Bhansali Productions, have signed with the Hollywood agency WME.

The information comes shortly after Bhansali tried to organise a global awards campaign for his most recent movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which had its world debut at the Berlin Film Festival and was one of the most-watched Indian films ever on Netflix.

Bhansali is no stranger to receiving accolades on a global scale; his film Devdas, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, was nominated for a BAFTA in the category of Best Foreign Language Film.

In addition, Bhansali is presently working on Heeramandi, a historical drama series that he revealed last year, which is currently his most well-known worldwide project. Recently, the project received a significant boost in promotion when Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, travelled to Mumbai to meet with Bhansali.

Indian filmmakers have been looking more and more towards prospects in Hollywood in recent years. RRR director SS Rajamouli joined the CAA agency in Hollywood, while Jr NTR and Ram Charan have spoken with Hollywood directors about possible roles. Tarsem Singh, Mira Nair, and Shekhar Kapur are a few other Indian filmmakers who have gained popularity in the West.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first music album OUT, songs hummed by Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik and others

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his first meeting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 'Inhi aankhon ka asar hua tha'

Latest Bollywood News