Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 4: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s film witnesses decline

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s film Love Aaj Kal has managed to rake in good numbers on the opening day itself. The film earned Rs 12.40 cr on Day 1 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. However, the Imtiaz Ali directorial witnessed a dip on Day and Day 3 and managed to collect Rs 27 crore in three days. While it was expected that the popular jodi SarTik (Sara and Kartik) will continue to weave their magic on the big screen with their chemistry, the film almost crashed at the box office on the first Monday. The film earned Rs 2 crore approx. at the box office on Day 4.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s film was in the limelight for their sparkling off-screen chemistry. Since it is a love drama, Valentine’s Day turned out to be a special day for the release of the film. It garnered mixed reviews from the critics and viewers alike but couldn’t manage to bring the viewers to the theaters. Imtiaz Ali directorial is set in 1990 and 2020 and shows how the concept of love has changed over the years. In the film, Kartik Aryan has played dual roles – Raghu and Veer, on the other hand, Sara played a modern career-oriented woman named Zoe.

Love Aaj Kal also marks the debut of Arushi Sharma who played Leena opposite Kartik Aaryan in the 1990s era of the film. Just before eth release of eth film, Central Board of Film Certification commonly known as Censor board had run its scissors on various scenes. The list of cuts included a kissing sequence between the leads that had been cut short. Another scene that featured the leads undressing themselves had been replaced with a blow-up shot of the actors. According to the censored list, some abusive words in the film are mute and a lovemaking scene between Sara and Kartik had been cut short.

Love Aaj Kal is a sequel to Imtiaz Ali's 2009 release with the same that starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Talking about his decision to cast Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan in the lead, director Imtiaz Ali said, "Sara has extraordinary emotional intelligence. Her look, voice, diction and overall poise are all impeccable - making her an extremely gifted actor."

Love Aaj Kal also starred Randeep Hooda.

