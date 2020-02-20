Kareena Kapoor opens up on breakup with Shahid during Jab We Met: Felt like a ‘game of chess’

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor parted their ways during the shooting of Jab We Met

Ever since their breakup in 2006, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor have maintained a dignified silence on their separation. The duo parted their ways during the filming of Imtiaz Ali's movie Jab We Met. Kareena opened up on her breakup with Shahid and how she met her husband Saif during the shooting on Tashan in an interview with Film Companion.

Kareena revealed that she was more excited about working in Tashan rather than Jab We Met. Kareena said that she was the leading lady in Tashan and had also lost weight for the movie. Kareena further said that she had become 'size zero' and thought that Tashan would 'change her life and career'. However, things didn't go as per her thinking.

Kareena revealed how Jab We Met happened to her. She said that it was Shahid, whom she was dating, asked her to consider the script of Jab We Met. “In fact it was Shahid who actually said that I should hear this script of this film. He was like, ‘It’s amazing, the girl’s part is amazing and you should do it.’ He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film,” she said.

Talking about the breakup, Kareena said that destiny had some other plans for her. “Of course, then destiny had its own plan and life took its own course. A lot happened in the making of this film and Tashan and our lives... We all kind of went our separate ways. And this beauty of a movie came out of it,'' Kareena said.

Kareena said Jab We Met changed her career and Tashan changed her life. ''I think we just had to kind of do this movie at this time when Tashan was being made...and I met Saif. So I kind of did Tashanfor that actually...when I actually thought that that was gonna change my life and my career. But this (Jab We Met) changed my career and that (Tashan) changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him. And this (relationship with Shahid) kind of took its own course in which both Shahid and me went our separate ways. And this gem came out of it,'' said the actress terming it as a 'game of chess' , 'karmically connected'.

Kareena even pointed out that how her and Jab We Met's character Geet were going through a similar situation at that time. Kareena confessed that it was tough on her both professionally and personally. “It was tough on me professionally and personally. Because if you got to see how her life took a turn in the second half of the film, a lot of my life took a turn as well during the making of the film,” she said.

She revealed that her hopes came crashing down when Tashan bombed at the box office. because she had high expectations from the film. “When Tashan bombed and this film went on to become what it was, I was shattered. I was depressed for almost six months. I was like, I can’t believe this has happened,” said Kareena.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and became parents to son Taimur in 2016. On the other hand, Shahid got married to Mira Rajput in 2015 and are proud parents of son Zain and daughter Misha.