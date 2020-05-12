Jaya Bachchan shares 'dragon mom' meme in response to Abhishek's emotional Mother's Day post

Tuesday, May 12, 2020
     
Reacting to Abhishek Bachchan's emotional Mother's Day post, Jaya Bachchan shared a meme which cracked up the actor. Undoubtedly, the "Sense of humour game, on point!".

May 12, 2020
Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan shares reaction of his mom Jaya Bachchan to his Mother's Day post

Abhishek Bachchan shared an endearing post for her mom Jaya Bachchan on Mother's Day. But, the veteran actress was in a mood for some fun. Showing off her meme game, Jaya responded to Abhishek's post with 'dragon mom' meme. The picture shows a momo vendor standing beside his stall, riddled with unfortunate spelling mistakes like‘Dragon Mom Corner, Veg Moms Cheken Moms’. Sharing his mother's reaction, the Guru actor wrote, "In reaction to my emotional Mother's Day post, my mom sends me this. "Sense of humour game, on point!," he added. 

माँ। #HappyMothersDay

On May 10, Abhishek took to wish his mom by sharing a throwback photo. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Maa. Happy Mother's Day." The actor's sister Shweta Bachchan dropped a comment on the post saying, "Look at how young. Lovely."

माँ। #HappyMothersDay

Shweta also picked out a beautiful photo featuring Jaya, Abhishek and herself to wish her mom on Mother's Day, "Mothers and grandmothers are always right." Shweta also shared a photo with her grandmom.

Mothers & Grandmothers are always right ♥️

Jaya Bachchan is currently not with her family in Mumbai. She is stuck in Delhi as she was in the National Capital when the lockdown was announced. On her birthday in April, her husband and actor Amitabh Bachchan in his blog mentioned that he missed her.

“Jaya’s birthday today and the distance where she is stuck, reduced by the inventions of the day in virtual technology .. she was in Delhi at Parliament when the lockdown happened and she could not come back home, in Mumbai,” he wrote. However, he was grateful that Jaya Bachchan is safe. “She is at home in Delhi, within controlled conditions and of course the entire day never passes without Facetimes and sharing of conversations which make it seem as though we are all together,” he wrote.

Earlier, on an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, Abhishek and Shweta had revealed that while Big B is fond of Shweta, he is Jaya Bachchan's favourite.

 

 

 

