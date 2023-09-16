Jawan success: This is WHY Nayanthara did not attend the event with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Actors Nayanthara, Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan is roaring at the box office and emerged as the highest opener in Hindi. The makers, on Friday, held a press conference event to celebrate the film's success. The cast and crew attended the event, including Deepika Padukone, director Atlee, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and others. However, Nayanthara was missing from the event.

Shah Rukh Khan, along with other stars, had a gala time celebrating Jawan's success and addressed multiple questions shot by media persons. Nayanthara's absence was felt not just by her co-stars but also by fans. However, she sent a video message and showered love for the film. The actor said she has been reading all the messages sent by her fans and could not attend the Jawan success event due to a 'special' family occasion.

Watch the video here:

Why Nayanthara did not attend Jawan success event?

Though Nayanthara did not reveal the 'special' family occasion, Shah Rukh Khan further shared that the actor missed the press conference due to her mother's birthday. He also sang the 'Happy Birthday' jingle for her mother as the audience cheered for him.

On Friday, the internet went bananas after Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone appeared together for the Jawan Success meet. Dressed in a white saree with a black border, Padukone slayed in the retro look while Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a black tuxedo and rugged hair look. Post the event, Padukone shared a series of photos on Instagram. One frame also shows her planting a kiss on SRK's cheek. She wrote, "It’s the last one for me."

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's photos here:

Shah Rukh Khan also shared a video of the event wherein he could be seen grooving to Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song with Deepika Padukone, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, Raja Kumari, Anirudh Ravichander, and others. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Thank u for celebrating #Jawan with me."

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Jawan success meet: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone set the stage on fire, Nayanthara sends video message

Latest Bollywood News