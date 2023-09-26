Jawan's BTS video shows spectacular action scenes by Spiro Razatos | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jawan's behind-the-scenes

The makers, Red Chillies Entertainment dropped a new behind-the-scenes video showing the one-shot expressway scene and how much hard work has gone into making it. Along with sharing the post, the caption also read, "3...2...1 Action...Take a look at the making of one of the most thrilling scenes from Jawan!". The video also shows Hollywood action director Spiro Razatos helping with the action shot. He is best known for his work in hit films including The Fast and the Furious, Captain America, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles among others.

As soon as the video was shared on social media, fans were in awe and praised how the action scenes were done and so much goes into it. One user said, "So much hard work for a scene...I wonder how it must've been for the entire movie". Another user commented, "easily the 'Film of the Year' candidate. Not saying it for the sake of its BO numbers thou".

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is currently basking in the success and has crossed Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the star cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, and Girija Oak among others. Deepika Padukone too had a special appearance. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is co-produced by Gaurav Verma and is co-written by S. Ramagirivasan.

