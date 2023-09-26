Rakshit Shetty is still in touch with ex-beau Rashmika Mandanna, says, 'we message each other..."

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna

Rakshit Shetty's latest Kannada film Sapta Sagardaache Ello: Side A is doing great in cinemas and is garnering great numbers at the box office. In an interview with IndiaGlitz Telugu, the actor and filmmaker was asked whether he was still in touch with Rashmika. His reply has gone viral on social media. Rakshit said, "Yes, Rashmika and I are still in touch. She had a big dream in the world of cinema. Accordingly, she is moving towards that dream. She has the will to achieve the task she set out to do. We should pat her on the back for her achievement".

For the unversed, Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna began dating each other after they worked on a film together titled Kirik Party. The former couple got engaged in 2017 in Virajpet in the presence of family and friends, but they called it off in 2018 due to unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, Rakshit Shetty's current film Sapta Sagardaache Ello: Side A is being planned to be dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, and other languages after commercial success. The second part of Sapta Sagardaache Ello: Side B is scheduled to be released in theatres in October. Rashmika Mandanna is currently awaiting the highly anticipated film with Ranbir Kapoor titled Animal. She will be reprising her role as Srivalli in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

