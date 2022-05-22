Fans upset over re-release of Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer RRR's uncut version in US. Know why

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MANISHP91354304 RRR

The uncut version of blockbuster Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film 'RRR' will be released in 100 theatres across the United States but fans who do not understand what an uncut version entails, seem to be upset. Fans are wondering if there are any additions from the originally screened movie in India. But, the truth is the uncut version refers to the original film that all the audiences have watched, and it is simply a term used by Hollywood to refer to the original film that has not been edited or cut for English audiences.

The theatrical re-release of 'RRR's uncut version will be a one-night event. ALSO READ: RRR (Hindi) releases on Netflix today: Know time, who can watch Ram Charan, Jr NTR's blockbuster

RRR (Hindi) on Netflix

Ram Charan and Jr NTR film RRR has had a glorious run at the box office since its release on March 24. The film directed by SS Rajamouli earned over Rs.1100 crore globally. Now, it is released on the OTT platform Netflix in Hindi. Fans, who have a Netflix subscription, will be able to watch RRR online in HD quality from May 20, after 12:00 pm.

Talking about RRR's OTT premiere, director Rajamouli said, "It was exhilarating to see RRR being received well with audiences, not just in India but also internationally. We are excited to now take RRR to film lovers in over 190 countries with Netflix. Nowadays, content is breaking language barriers and tapping into audiences around the world- and Netflix will give RRR a platform to do just that!" ALSO READ: After Ram Charan, Jr NTR follows 21-day Hanuman Deeksha post-RRR's success

About Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer 'RRR'

This multi-starrer action drama, starring NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, is among the most acclaimed Indian films of the year. The film brings together the finest performances, action, artwork, and visuals, along with a gripping storyline. 'RRR' narrates a fictionalised tale of India's freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-independence India.

Watch the trailer