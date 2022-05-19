Watch RRR online on Netflix: Know date, time, who can watch Ram Charan, Jr NTR's blockbuster

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Watch RRR on Netflix

Watch RRR online on Netflix: Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film RRR has had a glorious run at the box office since its release on March 24. The S.S. Rajamouli directorial minted over Rs.1100 cr globally and set the theatres on fire. Now, the film is set for release on the OTT platform Netflix. Fans, who have a Netflix subscription, will be able to watch RRR online in HD quality from May 20, after 12:00 pm. This multi-starrer action drama, starring NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, is among the most acclaimed Indian films of the year. The film brings together the finest performances, action, artwork, and visuals, along with a gripping storyline.

Talking about RRR's OTT premiere, director S.S Rajamouli said, "It was exhilarating to see RRR being received well with audiences, not just in India but also internationally. We are excited to now take RRR to film lovers in over 190 countries with Netflix. Nowadays, content is breaking language barriers and tapping into audiences around the world- and Netflix will give RRR a platform to do just that!"

Not just RRR, May 20 also marks the OTT premiere of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's drama 'Jersey'.

RRR Box Office Collection

Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt's film amassed over Rs 1000 cr worldwide within three weeks of its release. The film was made on a massive budget of over Rs 450 crore and managed to shatter many records till it was on the big screens.

About RRR

'RRR' narrates a fictionalised tale of India's freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-independence India and has been unstoppable at the box office ever since its release, especially within the mass circuits. The film included a star-studded lineup including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison.