Shahid Kapoor's Jersey locks OTT premiere date, know when and where to stream

Shahid starrer Jersey was initially set to clash with Yash's KGF Chapter 2 in theatres

The film failed at the box office

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's sports drama 'Jersey' is all set for an OTT release. A Hindi remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama of the same name Jersey was theatrically released on April 22 after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The original film featured Nani. Now the film is heading to Netflix for its digital release on May 20, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday. They took to their official Twitter handle and shared, "If you see us tearing up, it's because we just watched Jersey and we can't wait for you to catch it too. JERSEY ARRIVES ON NETFLIX ON 20TH MAY."

Take a look:

Box office collection

Shahid Kapoor's film failed to impress the audience at the box office and made total collections of Rs 19 to Rs 20 crore at the ticket windows. Its business was affected by Bollywood releases such as Runway 34, Heropanti 2, and the Hollywood film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Meanwhile, Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 continued to hamper the growth of the films by breaking several records.

About Jersey

Jersey the remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name, is directed by Tinnanauri, who was also the brain behind the original. It chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. Also starring Pankaj Kapur, Jersey is presented by Allu Arvind and backed by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and S Naga Vamsi.

