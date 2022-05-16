Watch KGF Chapter 2 on Amazon Prime Video on rental: Know cost per view and other details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@EXCELMOVIES Watch KGF Chapter 2 online on Amazon Prime Video

KGF: Chapter 2 is finally available to watch online after much wait. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video to announce the digital release date of the Yash starrer. On Monday, they revealed that the mega-blockbuster is now available to rent online. The early access to the film will be handy with Movie Rentals on Prime Video starting on May 16. Both Prime members and those who are not yet Prime members can rent the movie for Rs 199 and experience this pan-India blockbuster from the comfort of their homes.

KGF Chapter 2 is available to rent in 5 languages – Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in HD quality.

A sequel to the 2018 film, K.G.F: Chapter 1, K.G.F: Chapter 2 follows Rocky whose name now strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy. He is a hero and a saviour to the people of Narachi. While trying to fulfil his promise to his mother, he must face many obstacles in the form of Adheera, Inayat Khalil and Ramika Sen.

Headlined by Yash, the movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois, among others in pivotal roles. Directed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection

Yash's film KGF Chapter 2 has managed to brave all the new releases and is championing the box office collection. Even after a month after its theatrical release, the film has managed to rake in more than Rs 5 crore in the last weekend, making its total box office collection in India Rs 427.05 crore.

