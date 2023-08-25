Dream Girl 2 Twitter Review: Did Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday starrer impress the audience? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja and Karam in Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 created a hullabaloo on social media. After all the promotional stunts on the internet, the film has finally arrived. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 released on August 25. The sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl, the star cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Amidst the box office success of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer, Dream Girl 2 is finally out and so are the reviews. Moviegoers who watched the film in the first half of the day have shared their reactions on social media. Going by the audience reviews, on Twitter, now X, Dream Girl 2 is receiving mixed reactions. While some called it an Ayushmann Khurrana's film, others called it mediocre.

One user wrote, "I agree with Taran Adarsh #DreamGirl2 is definitely a joyride. Those hilarious one-liners are damn good. This movie is worth watching with family." Another user wrote, "Boring movie tbh. Not a good movie for masses."

" If you loved #DreamGirl (2019) as much as I did, I guess you’ll go watch this one anyway and sure, please do that. #DreamGirl2 is a decent entertainer that has some really funny comic moments. Go, have a laugh," wrote the third one.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on August 24 highlighted the advance bookings for Dream Girl 2. Taking it to Twitter, he said the film sold 26,550 tickets in advance bookings for Day 1 at all national chains including PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis.

Backed by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Dream Girl 2 follows the story of Karam who turns into Pooja due to a strange circumstance in his personal life.

