Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KANGANARANAUT Dhaakad Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut's action-flick remains poor, screen count reduced

Dhaakad Box Office Collection Day 5: It is clear that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the winner on the silver screen this time and has left Kangana Ranaut behind. The action-flick also starred Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta and was released last Friday. From the very first day itself, the movie failed to become the first choice for the audience which resulted in a low collection. Dhaakad opened with Rs 50 lakhs and collected around Rs 2 crore by the weekend, following which distributors started reducing the screen count of the movie due to "extremely low audience turnout". Now that the film could not live up to the expectations in its first weekend, it is difficult for it to perform in front of the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu's horror-flick. Day 5 was no surprise as the film underperformed and collected around 0.25 Cr net in India.

According to a report in BoxOfficeIndia, "Dhaakad is struggling to reach the 2 crore nett mark after four days and is one of the biggest disasters of all time. The film has just failed completely with simply no takers."

also read: Happy Birthday Karan Johar: DDLJ to Kal Ho Naa Ho, 5 films in which the director acted in

Here are the collections recorded till now:

Friday - 50,00,000

Saturday - 55,00,000

Sunday - 60,00,000

Monday - 20,00,000

TOTAL - 1,85,00,000

A Mumbai-based trade critic, on the condition of anonymity, said when a film doesn't record excellent occupancy, theatre owners often go with the movies that are receiving good reports. "There was a need and demand in the audience for 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' but nothing for 'Dhaakad'," he told PTI, adding the "Dhaakad" shows have definitely been reduced and cancelled in many places.

also read: Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia trolled for sharing pics in school uniform: Haath me kaunsi drink hai?

According to the trade critic, "Bhool Bhulaiya 2" released in approximately 3,200 screens and "Dhaakad" had debuted in 2,200 screens across the country. "But right now, around 25 per cent screens have been reduced for the film ('Dhaakad').

For those unversed, the story of Dhakaad is based on Agent Agni, a highly trained and deadly field agent is entrusted with the mission to gather Intel and eliminate Rudraveer, an international human and arms trafficker who has been off the radar for ten years.

also read: Dayaben is returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after 4 years and netizens can't keep their calm!

-with PTI inputs